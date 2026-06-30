National Investigation Agency arrests TMC councillor Shakir Ali in 2023 Ram Navami violence probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Shakir Ali, husband of former party MP Aparupa Poddar, in connection with its probe into the 2023 Ram Navami violence in Bengal's Hooghly district, a senior official said.

Ali, a councillor of Ward No 4 of the Rishra Municipality, was taken into custody from his residence in Rishra after an NIA team, accompanied by CRPF personnel, carried out a search operation there on Tuesday morning, he said.

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Tension erupted in 2023 after stones were allegedly pelted at a Ram Navami procession. As per reports, some people started pelting stones as the procession was passing through the PM Basti area.

As tension escalated between the two groups, some shops, and houses were vandalised and vehicles were set on fire, according to reports.

"Shakir Ali has been arrested in connection with the agency's investigation into the 2023 Rishra Ram Navami violence case. He was produced before the competent court following his arrest. The investigation is continuing, and we are examining the role of all individuals connected with the conspiracy and the violence," the official said.

He, however, declined to comment on further investigative leads, saying, "As the probe is at a crucial stage, it would not be appropriate to disclose additional details at this point."

There was, however, no immediate official reaction from the TMC on Ali's arrest.

Aparupa Poddar, a two-time TMC MP from Arambagh, was denied a party ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ali has been a councillor in Rishra for several years.