RG Kar medical student dies in Malda; family alleges murder by boyfriend

A final-year student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital died mysteriously in Malda on Friday.

The dead junior doctor’s parents accused her boyfriend of poisoning her.

“She told us that her boyfriend had forced her to consume something. We are certain he has killed her,” the victim’s mother told the media at the Maldah Medical College and Hospital, where she succumbed on Saturday.

The parents allege that their daughter was murdered.

Residents of South Dinajpur’s Balurghat, the family allege their daughter was in a relationship with a medical student at the Maldah Medical College.

“She became pregnant few months ago. We asked them to marry. But the boy was reluctant. He forced her to go for an abortion,” the victim’s mother Alpana Tudu alleged. She said they had married at a temple in Purulia, but the boy, who hails from Purulia did not want a child.

The family members allege she came to Maldah couple of days ago to meet with her boyfriend.

“On Friday morning we received a call that our daughter was admitted at the Malda Medical College and Hospital. There was froth around her mouth,” the mother alleged.

The Maldah police have started a probe.

Last year August, a post-graduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered inside the hospital. A former civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was convicted and given life sentence.