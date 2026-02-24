MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Ajoy protest on tea wage banks on poll ‘pressure’; 150 workers to join two-day agitation

The party will mobilise tea workers from both from the Adivasi and Gorkha communities and stage a 'peaceful and creative' protest before the labour department offices in Siliguri on Tuesday and in Calcutta on Wednesday

Vivek Chhetri Published 24.02.26, 07:41 AM
The Shramik Bhaban in Siliguri. 

The Shramik Bhaban in Siliguri.  File picture

The Ajoy Edwards-led Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) has announced protests in Siliguri and Calcutta on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, demanding minimum wages for tea garden workers.

Edwards candidly stated that the agitation is meant to exert political pressure ahead of the Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are on an agitation because the government listens only during election time. Once elections are over, they will forget the issue for the next five years,” he told The Telegraph.

The party will mobilise tea workers from both from the Adivasi and Gorkha communities and stage a “peaceful and creative” protest before the labour department offices in Siliguri on Tuesday and in Calcutta on Wednesday.

In the past, Edwards’s team had pitched their agitation on “blood tea” — the blood and sweat of the workers — drawing sharp response from the industry.

On the two-day protest, Edwards said: “The same set of workers will stage the protest in Siliguri during the daytime (on Tuesday) and take the bus to Calcutta in the evening (for the protest there on
Wednesday).”

Around 150 tea workers are expected to join the protest.

The tea garden population can swing at least 15 Assembly seats in north Bengal.

“Our workers only receive around 220 a day and this is not fair. We demand a minimum wage for workers,” said Edwards. Although the tea wage is 250 a day, Edwards said there were statutory deductions such as PF.

The daily tea wage was last hiked by 18 in 2023 to reach the present 250.

A minimum wage advisory committee was formed by the state government in 2015. “So far, we have held around 20 meetings but have not reached a consensus,” said a committee member.

The committee comprises 30 members — 10 government officials, 10 representatives from tea planter and small tea grower associations and 10 trade union leaders.

RELATED TOPICS

Tea Workers Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-PG cutoff 'virtually zero', SC raises concern over medical education quality

'You (the government) will have to satisfy us that the drastic reduction in the cutoff marks, virtually bringing it to zero, does not affect the quality of education,' the apex court told additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the health ministry
In this image received on Feb. 23, 2026, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with Bahujan activists, at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

Let me tell you what shame is. Your name, your minister's names appearing in Epstein files

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT