Migrant from Malda lynched in Mysore, TMC blames anti-Bengali propaganda

A migrant worker from Malda was allegedly beaten to death in Mysore, Karnataka, on Wednesday.

The murder of Khairul Jamal, 55, prompted the Malda district Trinamool Congress leadership to allege that the attack was a result of ongoing anti-Bengali propaganda by BJP leaders across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamal’s mortal remains will be brought to his home at Dilalpur in Sahapur gram panchayat on Friday, following a post-mortem.

According to the family members and police sources, Jamal used to work as a cook at a migrant workers’ camp under a labour contractor. On Tuesday night, he and some other workers caught some people who were attempting to steal cellphones from the camp. Eventually, the issue ended through reconciliation.

However, while Jamal was alone at the camp on Wednesday, the thieves reportedly returned and brutally attacked him. He was rushed to a hospital by other workers but succumbed to his injuries.

“Jamal was the sole breadwinner of our family. We have no idea how our family will run,” said Seuli Khatun, the deceased man’s daughter.

A delegation of Trinamool leaders met Jamal’s family on Thursday.

Biswajit Haldar, the Malda district INTTUC president, condemned the incident.

“This is yet another example of the brutal consequences of the BJP’s anti-Bengali propaganda. We have informed the party leadership about the incident. The state government will extend all possible help to the family,” he said.

Pratap Singha, BJP president of Malda north (organisational) district, said Karnataka is a Congress-ruled state.

“The murder is tragic, but the question remains why so many financially weaker people do not find adequate employment in Bengal and are forced to migrate to other states,” he said.

A team of administrative officials also met the bereaved family on Thursday evening and promised government assistance through different schemes. They also promised financial aid of ₹50,000 soon, sources said.

Body found

The blood-stained body of a 35-year-old migrant worker who had returned home was found near an embankment in the Chhoto Mahadipur area under the jurisdiction of Kaliachak police station in Malda district on Wednesday.

Babar Sheikh, a resident of Kuriatar village in the Mothabari police station area, was found dead by local people.

Maharumi Bibi, the deceased’s wife, said Sheikh, a migrant worker, had returned home a few weeks back.