Met department forecasts heavy rain in north Bengal till September 21

The IMD on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in north Bengal districts till Sunday morning because of an east-west trough and strong moisture incursion.

According to the IMD, south Bengal districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places with thunderstorms and lightning.

The weather office said the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rain till Sunday morning, with very heavy downpour likely at one or two places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, Jalpaiguri recorded 124.8 mm rain, followed by Alipurduar (78 mm) and Bagdogra (53 mm), it said.

