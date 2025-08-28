Mamata Banerjee to unveil memoir on India's prime ministers at Kolkata Book Fair next year

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to release a memoir chronicling her personal experiences with several prime ministers of India, offering rare insights from one of the country's most seasoned political figures.

The book is scheduled to be unveiled at the Kolkata Book Fair next year.

Speaking at a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day event at Mayo Road in central Kolkata on Wednesday, the TMC supremo said, "I have seen many prime ministers up close. Now, I will write a book on who was really like what. It will be released at the book fair." With over four decades of political experience, Banerjee is among the few active leaders in Indian politics to have worked closely with several prime ministers, from Rajiv Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, and even served under the NDA regime led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee after breaking away from the Congress.

"I have been a central minister eight times. I handled railways, coal, women and child development...I will write what I saw, and how I saw them," she added, hinting that the book may include unfiltered observations of political leadership at the highest level.

Banerjee's central ministerial journey spans critical portfolios and political alignments, both within the Congress and later as a key NDA ally after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998 by breaking away from the grand old party.

She has been part of the BJP-led NDA during the 1998-2006 period and then part of the Congress-led UPA-2 government between 2009 and 2012.

Her political diary is expected to contain anecdotes, behind-the-scenes insights, and candid takes on governance styles, which political observers believe could ruffle feathers across party lines.

At a time when political narratives are carefully curated, TMC leaders said Banerjee's forthcoming book promises to offer a raw, first-person account of power, policy, and personality clashes at the heart of Delhi.

Known for her fiery rhetoric and unapologetic stance against both the BJP and the CPI(M), Banerjee's announcement is likely to stir speculation in political circles about potential revelations the memoir may contain.

With her grassroots rise, multiple stints in the Union Cabinet, and now a long-standing tenure as West Bengal chief minister, Banerjee's reflections are likely to be a rare political document, a senior TMC leader said.

In recent years, the TMC supremo has emerged as a key opposition voice nationally, often positioning herself as a leader capable of taking on the BJP at the Centre.

Political observers suggest the book may serve not only as a memoir but also as a strategic message ahead of the 2026 Bengal elections and possible national ambitions beyond.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.