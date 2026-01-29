Mamata Banerjee-led TMC delegation to meet Chief Election Commissioner on February 2

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Monday evening.

Election Commission officials said CEC Kumar has agreed to meet the delegation on February 2 at 4 PM.

Banerjee had earlier indicated that she would escalate her opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise by taking the issue to Delhi.

Addressing a gathering in Singur on Wednesday, the chief minister launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission and the BJP, accusing them of carrying out “unspeakable harassment” of people in the name of the SIR. She alleged that the exercise was aimed at implementing “NRC through the backdoor”.

“Will not allow them to send anyone to detention camps, we will not allow NRC to be implemented here. Let them call you to hearings, it's only their show of arrogance, of their pride. I will shatter their pride, have faith in me,” she had said.