Mamata denies receiving SIR enumeration form, calls reports ‘false and misleading’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she did not personally receive any enumeration form for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from any official.

The Trinamool Congress supremo shunned the media reports, which stated that she accepted the forms at her residence in person on Wednesday, as "completely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt at spreading misinformation".

ADVERTISEMENT

Banerjee, who has been protesting against the SIR, took to Facebook and issued the rejoinder on a day a section of the media, including Trinamool Congress mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla', reported that she personally received her enumeration forms from the local booth level officer (BLO).

"A BLO had come to our area yesterday in discharge of his electoral duties. He came to the office at my residence, enquired about the number of voters in the premises and handed over forms," the CM said.

"A section of the media has reported that I came out of my residence and accepted the enumeration forms personally. This information is completely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt at spreading misinformation," she stated.

Banerjee who has been vehemently opposing the manner in which the SIR exercise is being implemented by the ECI in West Bengal, declared in her post that she has not and will not fill up any form until all citizens in the state have completed filling up theirs.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.