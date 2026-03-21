At Eid prayers, Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of ‘snatching voting rights’ in Bengal

With the Assembly elections little over a month away, Mamata Banerjee took on the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the dais at Calcutta's Red Road where she joined the Eid prayers on Saturday morning.

“We will not give up our rights to Modi. He goes to Saudi Arabia and shakes hands there – that is his choice,” Mamata said in her brief speech. “When you (Modi) shake hands abroad, you seem to forget everything. When you return to India, the Hindu-Muslim narrative begins again. You then call for deleting names, labelling people as infiltrators. I would say you are the biggest infiltrator.”

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Alleged infiltration of people from Bangladesh and the persecuted Rohingyas from Myanmar to Bengal and the rest of the country have been major talking points for the BJP in the last few elections.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, in 2024, when the special intensive revision of electoral rolls was launched in the neighbouring state, identifying “undocumented Bangladeshis” residing in India was cited as a major reason to cleanse the electoral rolls.

Both Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in their political rallies in Assam, Bihar and Bengal have repeatedly spoken about Bangladeshis entering without documents in India and getting to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls.

While releasing the party manifesto on Friday at her Kalighat residence, Mamata had claimed the commission had deleted the names of 10 lakh voters, mostly in the minority-dominated districts of Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpur, who were marked under adjudication when the final rolls were released on February 28.

The commission is yet to release the supplementary list of voters where the status of over 60 lakh voters is to be decided.

Mamata said her fight over the SIR exercise will continue inside the courtroom and on the streets.