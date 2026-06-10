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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 10 June 2026

Malda police nab two men, including Bihar youth, over liquor shop firing incident

The accused are Ram Yadav, a resident of the Amdabad police station area in Bihar’s Katihar district, and Sanjay Yadav of Fatehpur, which is under the jurisdiction of the Harishchandrapur police station

Our Correspondent Published 10.06.26, 10:24 AM
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Police in Malda arrested two men, including a youth from Bihar, on Tuesday in connection with a firing at a liquor shop in the Bhaluka Panchayat More area under the jurisdiction of the Harishchandrapur police station.

The accused are Ram Yadav, a resident of the Amdabad police station area in Bihar’s Katihar district, and Sanjay Yadav of Fatehpur, which is under the jurisdiction of the Harishchandrapur police station.

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Anupam Singh, the superintendent of police of Malda, said the duo was arrested with a country-made firearm and one live round of ammunition.

Police sources said both of them had demanded 50,000 rupees from Biswajit Choudhury, owner of the liquor shop, on Monday evening.

As he denied paying them, one of them opened fire using an improvised firearm.

“The bullet was aimed at one of the shop workers, who narrowly escaped injury. The duo then threatened other employees before fleeing from the spot,” said Singh.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the shop, which helped the investigators identify and track down the accused within hours, police said.

Later today, both the accused were produced before a local court in Chanchal. The court heard the case and ordered five days’ police custody for both of them.

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