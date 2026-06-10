Agnimitra Paul scans Jalpaiguri public facilities and key civic infrastructure projects

State urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday inspected key civic infrastructure projects and public service facilities across Jalpaiguri town and issued a series of directives to administrative officials on urban management and public health.

She reviewed the progress of the drinking water project near the Teesta bridge and instructed officials to ensure that purified water sourced from the Teesta river is supplied to all wards of the town at the earliest.

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“As per the rule, residents owning land should get water connections at their households. The authorities should probe whether individuals without proper land ownership are illegally availing drinking water services in their places,” said Paul.

The minister later visited the municipal dumping ground at Balapara on the outskirts of the town.

There, she expressed concern about the massive accumulation of garbage and directed the relevant departments to immediately stop further dumping at the site and arrange for the accumulated waste to be transported to the waste-processing plant in Siliguri.

“Spitting and relieving oneself in public places would be completely prohibited from September 1 onwards. The violators will face monetary penalties. There should be no compromise on public cleanliness and hygiene,” she said.

She interacted with administrative and civic officials to improve passenger waiting sheds across the town by ensuring better cleanliness and appearance. She also ordered the removal of the former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s photos from these waiting areas.

The minister also called for strict action against illegal parking, identification of designated parking zones on government land and the introduction of bio-toilet facilities in various parts of the town.

Paul, who was on a three-day trip to north Bengal — her first trip to the region after assuming office — reached Jalpaiguri on Monday night.

She left for Calcutta in the afternoon.