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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 10 June 2026

16-year-old boy hacks parents to death, injures relatives in Jalpaiguri

After the murders, the accused tried to kill himself by consuming poison

Our Correspondent Published 10.06.26, 09:42 AM
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A couple was hacked to death by their 16-year-old son in the Dhupguri block of Jalpaiguri on Monday.

After the murders, the accused tried to kill himself by consuming poison. Two other family members were injured while trying to stop him and are in critical condition.

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Sources said the Class X student lives near the Salbari Jurapani High School in the block.

The teen came home with a sharp weapon on Monday evening and attacked his parents. As his aunt and cousin attempted to save them, he hacked at them
severely.

The accused then fled on a two-wheeler. He stopped at a deserted place and consumed poison before trying to drive away, and fell on the road. Some residents took him to the Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital (JGMCH), where he is still under treatment.

Hearing the injured shout for help, neighbours rushed them to the block hospital in Dhupguri, where doctors pronounced his mother, Dipali Sarkar, 32, dead. Nepal, 48, his father, was shifted to JGMCH, where he died.

His aunt, Sandhya, and cousin, Priyanka, were first taken to the super-specialty hospital in Falakata and later referred to Siliguri.

Senior officers from the Dhupguri police station visited the crime scene. They registered a case and have initiated a probe to determine the motive behind
the attack.

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