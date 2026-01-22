MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 January 2026

Malda Medical College contractual staff protest over 5 months’ pending salaries

Emergency services continued, but other hospital operations— patient transfers, cleaning and security services — were disrupted, inconveniencing patients and their relatives

Soumya De Sarkar Published 22.01.26, 08:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Contractual workers at Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) started a cease-work protest on Wednesday, alleging that their salaries were pending for the last five months.

Emergency services continued, but other hospital operations— patient transfers, cleaning and security services — were disrupted, inconveniencing patients and their relatives. There are 135 contractual workers in MMCH.

ADVERTISEMENT

MMCH authorities, including principal Partha Pratim Mukherjee, medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal Prasenjit Bar, and the state government’s nominee to the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, met protesting workers to listen to their grievances and urge them to resume duties.

“We informed them about our dire straits. The agency that employs us at MMCH has been victimising us in many ways. Thirteen co-workers were suddenly removed from work but their dues not cleared,” said Animesh Roy, a contractual worker and protester. “We have not been paid for five months, and our agency has not clarified if our PF and ESI contributions are up to date. We will continue to work in some wards and the emergency department, but not resume work fully till these issues are resolved,” he said.

Mukherjee said they requested workers to resume duties in the interest of patients, but also added that some of their grievances "were valid" and the agency employing them had been contacted.

RELATED TOPICS

Protest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump backs down on Greenland tariffs and military threats. Here’s how it happened

The US President abruptly shifted course at the World Economic Forum in Davos after weeks of escalating rhetoric over the strategic Arctic island, signalling a move from confrontation to negotiation as allies, markets and senior aides pushed for de-escalation
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Bengal CM engaged in fear-mongering, spread misleading information regarding SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT