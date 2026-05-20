Change of guard brings change in palette; Uttara building sheds blue-and-white

Uttara, the branch office of the north Bengal development department in Cooch Behar, is being repainted in heritage hues, replacing the familiar blue-and-white colours associated with the previous Trinamool Congress government.

Now, workers are repainting the structure in a blend of reddish-brown, crème and white — the colours traditionally associated with the architectural heritage of the historic Cooch Behar palace and other royal-era buildings in the city.

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On July 14, 2020, the Uttara building was inaugurated by then north Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh. The plaque installed on the premises states that the office was constructed with financial assistance from the north Bengal development department under the “inspiration of chief minister Mamata Banerjee".

However, with the massive change in the state’s political landscape, the appearance of government buildings is also getting a makeover.

Administrative sources said the decision to repaint the building was taken to align it with the traditional architectural aesthetics of Cooch Behar, known for its royal heritage and historical landmarks.

Structures such as Lansdowne Hall and other colonial and royal-era buildings across the town prominently feature reddish-brown and crème colour combinations.

According to the residents, restoring those colours enhances the identity and heritage value of the historic town.

“For a royal city like Cooch Behar, it is appropriate that government buildings reflect the colours of the Rajbari and other heritage structures. It strengthens the city’s historical appeal and cultural identity. We appreciate the decision to change the colours,” said Rzishikalpa Paul, the founder president of Cooch Behar Archive, an association that works for the conservation of heritage in the district.

Political observers believe the repainting symbolises more than just an aesthetic decision. During the Trinamool regime, most government buildings across the district were painted blue and white, making the colour scheme a reflection of the then ruling party’s identity.

“The repainting of Uttara is the symbolic end of that era and beginning of a renewed emphasis on local heritage and architectural tradition,” said an observer.

The new BJP government has changed the blue-and-white colour scheme at some flyovers of Calcutta and a new road overbridge (ROB) on Siliguri's Burdwan Road.

“On Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari will be in Siliguri on his first visit to north Bengal as chief minister. The ROB is ready for inauguration. As a fresh coat of paint was put after a trial run of vehicles, it seems that the ROB would be inaugurated,” said a source.