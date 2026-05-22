Storm batters 18 villages in Jalpaiguri, triggers rail and power disruption

A severe storm coupled with a heavy downpour struck certain areas of the Sadar block in Jalpaiguri in the early hours of Thursday, causing extensive damage.

Sources in the administration said the storm and rain damaged houses and uprooted several trees in at least 18 villages in three panchayats, namely, Nandanpur-Boalmari, Kharija Berubari I and II, of the block.

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“The storm started around 4.30am. Everything was flying off before our eyes. Somehow, I managed to save my wife and child by taking shelter under the bed. I don’t know how we will spend the night as my house has been damaged,” said Sachin Majumdar, a resident of Nandanpur-Boalmari.

No casualty or injury, however, has been reported. The administration is providing relief to the affected families and has initiated restoration work.

The storm uprooted trees, damaged electricity poles and left several houses partially or completely damaged. Roads and railway tracks were blocked in multiple locations due to unrooted trees and debris.

Power supply remained disrupted for hours as electric wires snapped during the storm.

Due to the storm, train services along the Haldibari–New Jalpaiguri route were suspended till around 9am as a big tree collapsed on the railway tracks near Mandalghat railway station.

Local trains bound for Haldibari, Balurghat and Bamanhat, along with a DMU train heading towards New Jalpaiguri, were stranded midway due to the disruption.

An accident was narrowly averted by the Digha-bound Paharia Express. Railway officials said that shortly after departing from Haldibari around 4.15am, the loco pilot noticed a tree on the tracks near the Mandalghat rail gate and applied emergency brakes.

“A tree branch also fell on the overhead electric wire near the station, causing loud sparks and flashes. The railway authorities quickly disconnected power supply,” said Bablu Roy, a Mandalghat resident.

Later, a rescue engine was sent to clear the fallen trees from the tracks and overhead wires. Also, repair was carried out on an emergency basis before train services resumed.

Throughout the day, district administration officials, civil defence teams, fire brigade personnel and the police jointly carried out rescue and restoration operations.

Employees of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) worked continuously to restore power supply in affected areas.

“At least 50 electric poles have been uprooted due to the storm. Repair and restoration work is on,” said Md Ansar Ali, an official of WBSEDCL posted in Jalpaiguri.

"According to a preliminary assessment, 40 houses were completely damaged and another 150 partially. Around 150 to 200 families were affected by the storm and received relief materials. The entire loss is yet to be estimated,” said an official.