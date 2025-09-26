Your festive week weather guide; Panchami to be slight wet, predicts Met office

The chances of heavy rain in Calcutta on Panchami, Saturday, are slim, said a Met official.

A weather system over the east-central Bay of Bengal is intensifying as expected and is forecast to reach the northwest Bay near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coastline on Saturday. On Thursday evening, the system strengthened into a low-pressure area over the central north Bay of Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of now, it is likely to make landfall between south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. If it stays away from north Odisha, which borders south Bengal, heavy rain in Calcutta is unlikely,” said a Met official.

Thursday was mostly bright and sunny in Calcutta, though streaks of lightning and thunder were reported after 8pm in several areas, along with light showers.

Friday, Chaturthi

The sky will be generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to range between 32° and 26° Celsius. The system is expected to deepen into a depression on Friday.

According to a bulletin: “Moving nearly westwards, it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts on September 26.”

Saturday, Panchami

Similar weather is expected to continue, with temperatures possibly dropping slightly due to overcast skies.

“A depression is a large system. Even if it makes landfall far from Calcutta, clouds from its outer bands may reach the city, bringing moisture that could trigger rain accompanied by lightning and thunder. However, there will be no direct impact on Calcutta if it stays on its current path,” said a Met official.

Sunday, Sashthi

Thundershowers are likely as residual moisture combines with daytime heating to form thunderclouds. Temperatures will hover around 31° to 27° Celsius.

Monday, Saptami

Expect generally cloudy skies with light rain and temperatures between 32° to 27° Celsius.

Tuesday, Ashtami

Similar weather is forecast. Meanwhile, a fresh cyclonic circulation, a remnant of a system from the South China Sea, is expected to emerge in the north Bay of Bengal around Tuesday.

“Its possible impact on south Bengal is still unclear. We need to wait for the system to develop,” said a Met official.