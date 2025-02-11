Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, February 11, 1875

On this day, Amrita Bazar Patrika, a newspaper published from Calcutta, printed an advertisement of “IELPS to English Composition” on its front page. This advertisement was in English, even as the rest of the matter on the page, mostly advertisements, was in Bengali.

The advertisement added:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Third edition, thoroughly revised and enlarged.

Price 12 As.”

A second book was advertised in the same slot: “Prepared by the same author

‘Elementary Lessons on English Composition’

Prepared on Dr Arnold’s plan

For the junior classes

of schools

Price 6 As

J.C. Banerjee

55, College Street”.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in