Saturday, 26 July 2025

Postgraduate admissions at Calcutta University to be based on OBC reservation rules of 2010

Notification issued by state government on June 8 stated 140 subsections under OBC categories would be considered for reservation in jobs and education, Calcutta High Court stayed the notification

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 26.07.25, 09:32 AM
Calcutta University

Calcutta University File picture

Postgraduate admissions at Calcutta University will be carried out based on other backward classes (OBC) reservation rules of 2010, said an official on Friday.

CU’s officiating vice-chancellor, Santa Datta De, said the university has decided to proceed with the rules drafted in 2010 because they did not want to delay the admissions.

The notification issued by the state government on June 8 stated 140 subsections under OBC categories would be considered for reservation in jobs and education. Calcutta High Court stayed the notification.

The OBC rules drafted in 2010 stated that 66 categories would be considered for reservation.

Postgraduate admission in most state-aided universities has been put on hold as the state government has challenged the high court’s stay in the Supreme Court. It is likely to be heard on July 29.

“If we do not start the admission now, prospective students may go to private universities,” said Datta De.

“Whatever the Supreme Court decides will be implemented,” she said.

Last year, the postgraduate classes started in late October.

This year, CU has decided to reduce the reservation of postgraduate seats for home students to 60 per cent from 80 per cent, said Amit Roy, the university’s secretary of science and engineering faculty said.

