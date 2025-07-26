65-year-old attacked, robbed and left bleeding on AJC Bose Road footpath for six hours

A 65-year-old man lay on a footpath near Circular Road Baptist Chapel on AJC Bose Road for almost six hours on Thursday night with slash wounds till officers on morning traffic duty spotted him.

Ratan Lal was returning from his son’s house in Moulali on Thursday night. Around 1am, a group of two or three men waylaid him and demanded his mobile phone and wallet, police said.

After Lal tried to resist, the men attacked him. One of them had a razor. They snatched his wallet and mobile phone and left the spot.

Lal slumped on the footpath adjacent to an electric pole outside the Circular Road Baptist Chapel. He lay there unnoticed till a group of officers on morning traffic duty spotted him, the police said.

Lal is being treated at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

“Preliminary investigation revealed Lal was returning from his son’s house in Moulali on Thursday night. Around 1am, when he reached the Circular Road Baptist Chapel between Elliot Road and Ripon Street on AJC Bose Road, a group of two to three men attacked him,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police’s south division.

“It rained heavily early on Friday and there was no one around where Lal was attacked,” the police officer said.

The police are yet to identify the attackers.

“We will hopefully identify the attackers. They appear to be from the area where Lal was attacked and robbed,” the officer said.