IIT Kharagpur director issues strong appeal to parents to reduce pressure on children

80% of BTech students told a campus committee that they face parental pressure

Parents must help children build themselves, not their CVs

Don’t be misled by stories of ₹ 1-crore placement offers

1-crore placement offers Mental health concerns must not be ignored

The director of IIT Kharagpur issued a strong appeal to parents during the induction programme for freshers on Friday, asking them to reduce pressure on their children and prioritise their mental well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, usually meant only for new students, included parents this year following the deaths of four students on campus this year, all found hanging in their hostel rooms.

Addressing parents at the Netaji Auditorium on the campus, director Suman Chakraborty said the institute was stepping up efforts to support student mental health, but added that parents must also play a constructive role.

An expert committee investigating the deaths was set up on May 8 after the death of Aniket Walkar, a fourth-year BTech student, on April 20. The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that the committee intensified its work after the July 18 death of Ritam Mondal, also a fourth-year BTech student.

“Recently, the committee met BTech students in small groups. The committee met me on Thursday, and you know what they told me? They said more than 80 per cent of students reported severe parental pressure,” said Chakraborty. “As parents, we intend to guide students, but even well-meaning pressure can become counterproductive... You have to judge if what you say is creating pressure. IIT cannot control that.”

He urged parents to help students focus on personal growth over CV-building. “Tell your sons and daughters: build yourself, not your CV. Companies don’t give as much importance to internships as students do. Don’t create false pressure.”

He cautioned against setting unrealistic placement expectations. “You’ll hear someone got a ₹1-crore offer. That doesn’t define success. Take Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for example. He studied metallurgical engineering here. He didn’t get a ₹1-crore job after graduating. Look where he is now.”

He urged parents to take students’ mental health seriously. “Be vigilant. Clearing JEE with the vigour of preparation it needs can leave students unstable. You need to face the problem and resolve it through our institutional mechanisms and with compassion,” he said.