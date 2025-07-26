MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Woman allegedly harassed and kicked by app cab driver in Salt Lake over Rs 40 dispute

Police said the driver tried to drop her at a different location. He was arrested on Thursday for assault and harassment.

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 26.07.25, 09:14 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A woman in her 20s was allegedly harassed and kicked by an app cab driver in Salt Lake after she refused to pay 40 extra.

Police said the driver tried to drop her at a different location. He was arrested on Thursday for assault and harassment.

The woman had booked the cab online from Baguiati Deshbandhunagar to DF Block, Sector I, around 6.30pm on Thursday.

“The car number and driver didn’t match those shown on the app. When I asked, he mumbled a response. I was in a hurry, so I took the ride,” she told The Telegraph on Friday.

A few minutes into the ride, the driver allegedly said he would drop her near Bikash Bhavan. “He said he’d take me to DF Block only if I paid 40 extra. I asked him to take me to the destination first,” she said.

On reaching, she paid 160 online. As she was leaving, the driver allegedly demanded the extra 40. “He stepped out, twisted my arm, and kicked me. I screamed for help, and people gathered,” she said.

Bystanders rescued her and alerted police. The driver was handed over and later arrested following her complaint with Bidhannagar North police station.

