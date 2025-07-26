Woman allegedly harassed and kicked by app cab driver in Salt Lake over Rs 40 dispute

A woman in her 20s was allegedly harassed and kicked by an app cab driver in Salt Lake after she refused to pay ₹40 extra.

Police said the driver tried to drop her at a different location. He was arrested on Thursday for assault and harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman had booked the cab online from Baguiati Deshbandhunagar to DF Block, Sector I, around 6.30pm on Thursday.

“The car number and driver didn’t match those shown on the app. When I asked, he mumbled a response. I was in a hurry, so I took the ride,” she told The Telegraph on Friday.

A few minutes into the ride, the driver allegedly said he would drop her near Bikash Bhavan. “He said he’d take me to DF Block only if I paid ₹40 extra. I asked him to take me to the destination first,” she said.

On reaching, she paid ₹160 online. As she was leaving, the driver allegedly demanded the extra ₹40. “He stepped out, twisted my arm, and kicked me. I screamed for help, and people gathered,” she said.

Bystanders rescued her and alerted police. The driver was handed over and later arrested following her complaint with Bidhannagar North police station.