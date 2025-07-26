SOP for hotels under review, says Manoj Verma; gangsters’ arrest from lodge prompts move

Manoj Verma, the commissioner of the city police, said that the standard operating procedure for guest houses and hotels was being reviewed.

Last week, four men accused of shooting down gangster Chandan Mishra inside Patna’s Paras Hospital were arrested from a guest house in Anandapur.

Neither the men had submitted adequate identity documents to the guest house, nor did the landlord inform the local police station about the guests.

At the inauguration of a police camp at Pavlov Hospital on Friday, Verma said the city police were reviewing the existing SOP.

“A case has been drawn against those who did not inform the police about their guests (at the Anandapur guest house). We are reviewing the standard operating procedure that landlords should maintain to keep guests and boarders. We are scrutinising if all guest houses and hotels are following the SOP in this regard,” Verma said.

The standard operating procedure that owners must follow is to collect the guests’ identity details and inform the police.

However, the rules are often flouted.

A few weeks ago, Bidhannagar City Police sent show-cause notices to landlords who did not submit details of their tenants. They had also made it mandatory for the landlords to ask their tenants to obtain police clearance certificates.

Last month, Bidhannagar Police filed charges against an apartment owner who rented out property without conducting required background checks on tenants, violating a recent police order designed to prevent criminal activities in residential areas.

The case emerged after police arrested six persons on Monday for operating a fraudulent call centre from a rented apartment on the fourth floor of Srishti Apartment in Baguiati.