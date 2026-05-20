‘Wouldn’t have missed it for the world’: Audience members bowled over by Ian Botham

The Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026 was a trip down memory lane for the audience, and the speaker, Lord Ian Botham. While the lecture was not contained to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the audience members enjoyed every moment of it with Botham on stage.

While Botham talked about life, elephants and his charity work, Saif Ali Khan spoke about his father, and the private life of the Pataudis. Here’s what some of the audience members said about the event…

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“Botham never came to Kolkata before. This is his first time. And I wanted to see him today because I have seen him play in Mumbai.”

– Barun Biswas, 63

“These are my heroes from when I was a boy. I would not have missed this lecture for the world.”

– Ambar Mukherjee, 56

“I was present for the 1974 Test match when Pataudi had his cheekbone fractured. I have followed Tiger all my life. This lecture was brilliant.”

– Swapan Banerjee, 59

“Not only Botham, the presence of Saif Ali Khan was great as well. As the son of the great Pataudi, I enjoyed his presence here.”

–Nilima Sengupta, 36

“I loved the lecture. I have been attending this lecture since the early 2000s. I saw Imran Khan previously as well. This is the cricketing legacy we all love and cherish.”

–Niranjan Ghosh, 75