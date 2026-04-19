Woman robbed by two app-cab driver brothers, both later arrested in Gaya, Bihar

Two app-cab driver brothers were arrested on Saturday for allegedly snatching gold jewellery, mobile phones and around ₹10,000 from a woman passenger on Thursday night.

Pappu Yadav and his brother Bihari Yadav, from Gaya in Bihar, were arrested after the woman lodged a complaint at Shakespeare Sarani police station on Friday.

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“The accused are app-cab drivers and brothers who have been living off Shambhu Babu Lane, Entally. They were arrested based on specific evidence,” a senior officer said.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she boarded a cab from Park Street on Thursday night. Bihari was assigned to take her home to College Street, police said.

The complaint stated that after a few kilometres, the driver said he could not complete the trip and that his brother Pappu would take over in another cab.

The woman then boarded the second cab after Pappu arrived. “After driving through lanes and bylanes, the woman said Pappu stopped at a deserted spot where Bihari arrived. The duo snatched her gold jewellery and valuables at gunpoint, and then dropped her near her destination,” the officer said.

Police scanned CCTV footage based on her description of the men, timing and the route taken on Thursday night. The brothers were intercepted early on Saturday.