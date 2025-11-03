Wife hit with stone by husband over extramarital affair suspicion at residence

A man who suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair allegedly hit her with a big stone at his Thakurpukur home on Saturday night.

The man went to Thakurpukur police station to surrender himself after the alleged attack. He was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

Police said the homemaker survived the attack and has been admitted to SSKM Hospital with critical wounds on her face and head.

The incident was reported at Anandanagar in Thakurpukur on Saturday when Milan Bala, a daily wage earner, fought with his wife.

“The couple had a strained relationship and would often fight over domestic issues. The bone of contention of the man’s suspicion that his wife was having an affair outside their marriage,” said an officer of the South West division.

Police said Bala went to the police station after attacking his wife, where he was detained.

A team of officers visited his home and found his wife alive.

“She was taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital and then shifted to SSKM hospital. She is admitted to the ICU and is in a critical condition,” said an officer on Sunday.

Bala was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, police said.

Last Sunday, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and making it look like a suicide in the Shyampukur police station area.

Later, it was found that the husband had allegedly strangled her over her alleged extramarital affair.

She was brought to hospital by her brother-in-law, saying she had attempted suicide, the police said.