Voters marked ‘under adjudication’ face delays as EC supplementary list fails to download

Rashad Hasan, 38, had been trying to download the supplementary voter list since Monday night, but without success. His growing anxiety turned into frustration, and by Tuesday evening, hopelessness.

Susmita Bhattacharjee, 40, faced the same ordeal.

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Both Rashad and Susmita were marked “under adjudication” when the Election Commission published the post-SIR voter roll on February 28. Since then, like lakhs of other voters under adjudication, they have lived through fear, frustration and uncertainty.

Rising anxiety

Rashad, a resident of Beniapukur, was eagerly waiting to check the supplementary list, which was expected on Monday. After a day-long wait, the list was finally published around midnight. He logged in repeatedly but was met with the same message: “No adjudication pertaining to this part till 5PM on 23.3.2026.”

“I could not download the list for my part. I tried on Tuesday morning, afternoon and evening,” he said.

There was no explanation why 5pm was mentioned

as the deadline when the list was uploaded close to midnight.

“I feel like a second-class citizen. My vote has no value, and no one cares about what happens to us,” Rashad said.

The wait prolongs

For those under adjudication, the inability to access the list extended anxiety for at least another day. “It is really frustrating to see how we are being treated,” said a man trying to check his record.

Susmita said she often felt angry about the ongoing harassment despite being a regular voter since 2004. “I voted in Budge Budge earlier, but after marriage, I shifted my name to Chowringhee. After so many years, the EC still has doubts about me,” she said.

Sources in the office of the Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) said the supplementary lists were uploaded to the EC and Bengal CEO websites at 11.55pm on Monday. When the post-SIR electoral roll was published on February 28, more than 60.06 lakh voters were under adjudication. Poll panel sources said about 29 lakh cases had been decided so far.

No clarity

The EC websites showed two download options for the supplementary list: “Adjudication supplementary list number 1” and “Adjudication deleted list number 1”. Most users could not download either.

“I tried checking my name on the website, but the list could not be downloaded. On the ECINET mobile app, it showed a record last updated in May 2023,” said a man in his 30s.

Voters were left clueless about how to approach appellate tribunals if their names were deleted.

The EC has announced polling in Bengal in two phases — April 23 and April 29 — but has not clarified whether adjudication cases will be resolved before voting.

Those whose names are not cleared must appeal to tribunals, raising concerns over whether hearings and

decisions can be completed in time.

The EC has stated that deleted voters can apply online or in person at the offices of subdivisional officers and district magistrates.