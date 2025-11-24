Unavailability of work, teenage daughter's dispute with mother lead to ‘suicides’

Two persons, a teenage girl and a cinematographer from south Calcutta, allegedly committed suicide at their homes on Sunday, police said.

Soumyadipta Guin, 40, a cinematographer by profession, was found hanging in a room of his Bosepukur Road home in Kasba on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said a purported note was found on him, which mentioned his financial crisis because of “unavailability of work”.

Guin is survived by his wife and a child.

The police said that according to Guin’s friends, he had been suffering from depression for the past few days.

“We are investigating if there could be a specific reason why Guin was forced to take this step,” said an officer of Kasba police station on Sunday.

An unnatural death case has been started with Kasba police station.

In another part of the city, a 16-year-old girl was found hanging in her room at her Thakurpur home on Sunday morning.

The Class X student apparently had an altercation with her mother over the use of mobile phones.

The police said the teenager who lived with her mother was asking for her phone, but the mother had refused and asked her to focus on her studies.

“Her father had passed away. The mother had asked her to prepare for her examinations instead of spending time on the phone. The girl got sentimental and ended her life,” said an officer of south west division of Kolkata Police.

The woman had stepped out of their home on Sunday morning after the two had fought. When she returned, she found her daughter hanging from the ceiling in her room.

She was taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police said no suicide note was found.