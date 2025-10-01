Udita Housing Complex in Survey Park rises from floodwaters to festive lights

Udita Housing Complex, off EM Bypass in Survey Park, has successfully addressed the waterlogging issues that arose following the rainfall on September 23, which left the area submerged and without power for nearly 56 hours. They are now celebrating Durga Puja.

However, the festival preparations this year differ from those of previous years for the housing complex.

On September 23, over 250mm of rain fell within a few hours, resulting in submerged vehicles and flooded roadways. Residents facing medical emergencies had to walk through knee-deep water to access hospitals, after ambulances turned down their requests to enter the area. By 3pm on Thursday, the water had been removed from the premises, and electricity was restored by night.

“It was beyond our comprehension that in a housing society such as ours, water could remain stagnant for several hours while simultaneously, there would be no electricity for nearly three days. The days leading up to the commencement of the Puja were chaotic and frenzied. However, we operated with urgency and had our puja arrangements in place by Chaturthi night,” said Anjan Banerjee, president of the Udita Utsav Committee.

Sand solution

Three truckloads of sand were delivered to Udita. Two of these loads have been consumed to prepare the ground for the puja. After the water was drained, the ground remained muddy.

“We covered it with silver sand to prevent it from being slippery. We have kept one truck of sand as a backup due to the forecast of rain during the puja days,” Banerjee said.

After the heavy rains, the housing society deployed 14 pumps to remove the water. Four were provided by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), while the complex hired the remaining 10 itself.

The water left behind several cleanliness tasks. The accumulated water stained the pandal up to 2 feet from the ground.

“We assigned our conservancy workers to clean the mess in various locations, but due to the scale of the damage and time constraints, we also engaged KMC staff,” Banerjee said.

Electricity lines

The powerhouse was underwater, and CESC managed to restore power at Udita almost 56 hours afterward.

Banerjee said that after the electricity was reinstated, the puja organisers had to inspect the electrical wiring to ensure there was no danger of an electrical short circuit.

“The decorative lights were arranged all around,” an organiser commented.

Power was reinstated in the late afternoon of September 25, but it took additional hours to get the lifts operational.

“In a high-rise, a malfunctioning lift can lead to serious complications, and that was one of our significant concerns,” Banerjee noted.

Strong comeback

The puja, celebrating its 24th year, is being held with the same grandeur, as reported by the organisers.

“The events of last week had left many residents feeling demoralised. People had to move to hotels due to the waterlogging. Nevertheless, we have made a remarkable recovery, and anyone who visits our puja would not realise how dire the situation was last week,” Banerjee said.

Not only are the puja rituals being performed, but the scheduled cultural programmes are also taking place with equal enthusiasm. “Those were three difficult days, but after what we all experienced together, we notice that more people are participating in the various puja activities,” said Shakuntala Chanda, a board member of the Udita House Owners’ Association.

“The residents have been able to put it behind them, and the puja has made a strong comeback,” she said.