Mental health experts ring early alarm of anxiety and stress existence among kids

Children as young as eight are slipping into stress and anxiety so severe that mental health experts warn it could progress to depression if left unaddressed.

A quiet, well-behaved child in class may be battling anxiety beneath the surface, doctors and counsellors said, making it increasingly important for parents, teachers and caregivers to recognise early warning signs — from small behavioural changes to more alarming symptoms.

Metro spoke to psychiatrists, psychologists, school heads, counsellors and parents to understand why mental health issues are being detected at younger ages, how social media-driven validation is making children more vulnerable, and what adults should be watching out for.

Q: Which age group is showing signs of stress and anxiety?

A: Children in their pre-teens — starting from as young as eight — are increasingly presenting with symptoms of stress and anxiety, psychiatrists said.

“Children from the age of eight are slipping into stress and anxiety. This is not just an urban phenomenon; we are seeing children with similar issues even in the periphery,” said psychiatrist Sanjay Garg.

Garg, along with clinical psychologist Srishti Saha, conducted a session on mental health and well-being at the 103rd conference of the Association of Anglo-Indian Schools in India, held at La Martiniere for Girls this week.

According to mental health professionals, the detection of anxiety and depression among children has increased significantly since the Covid pandemic.

Psychiatrist Jai Ranjan Ram said parents and teachers need to adjust their expectations. “Adults must be aware that many pre-teens now experience anxiety and depression. They should not be shocked by this. A lot of research shows that these problems are on the rise.”

Educationists also see one encouraging trend. Kim Noble, principal of Turnbridge High School, Bengaluru, said it was a “positive sign” that children are accessing counsellors at a younger age.

“If more children are coming forward to seek counselling, it means they feel

comfortable asking for help. It also suggests that stigma, labels and trolling (around mental health) may be dissipating,” said Noble, who is also the outgoing president of the association.

Q: What is driving stress and anxiety among children today?

A: While academics, parental pressure and peer competition remain familiar stressors, experts said the indiscriminate use of social media has emerged as a major trigger.

The increased use of social media creates body image issues, jealousy and a sense of rivalry that others are doing better or getting more, said psychiatrist Ram.

Increased online engagement is weakening real-life relationships, he said. “Children have fewer people with whom they can share or ventilate their problems,” Ram said.

Many children turn to social media for validation and self-esteem, only to become targets of body shaming or online bullying.

“Children often fake their age to create social media accounts. They post something seeking appreciation, but the comments can be negative — from body shaming to attacks on their socioeconomic status. This can have a deep impact,” said psychologist Saha.

She cited the case of a 10-year-old who was mocked as “garib” by peers because he did not own a smartphone.

“Online platforms give bullies anonymity. They are not held accountable. When a child posts something, they are usually sharing joy or looking for validation. But often the opposite happens, triggering low self-esteem or anger,” Saha said.

In the case of the 10-year-old, the anger eventually turned towards his parents, who were trying to protect him by delaying access to a smartphone.

Q: Do parental expectations make matters worse?

A: Mental health experts said they often do.

Many parents, psychiatrists note, unconsciously look for a “return on investment” from their children — expecting excellence if time, money or effort has been spent on an activity.

“This is especially common in single-child households,” said Garg. Parents may want to live their unfulfilled dreams through the child, and a single child could end up carrying the full weight of parental aspirations, he said.

Ram added that parents often fail to recognise that children may not share their interests. “Parents feel they are motivating or encouraging and creating opportunities that the child is not making use of, unaware that this can intimidate the child and, over time, even create aversion,” he said.

Q: What are the early warning signs adults should watch for?

A: Early symptoms are often subtle and easily overlooked.

A child may become withdrawn, sit alone, avoid interacting with peers or stop participating in play during breaks.

Teachers sometimes miss these signs because the child is obedient: they complete homework, follow instructions and don’t create trouble. “But a well-behaved child can also be a depressed child,” said Garg.

Q: What are the more severe symptoms that require immediate attention?

A: More serious signs include neglecting personal hygiene — such as not changing clothes, brushing or bathing — not eating properly, refusing to go to school, a sudden academic decline, or engaging in self-harm.

Parents and teachers must understand that these symptoms do not disappear in a few days, psychiatrists said. They persist, and ignoring them can allow the problem to deepen.