Two men accused of gang-raping student at birthday party still absconding

The two men accused of gang-raping a 20-year-old student remain untraceable two days after the woman lodged a police complaint.

The woman is likely to record her statement before a magistrate on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the student, who also holds a part-time job, was assaulted at a friend’s birthday party on September 5. She told police the two men — both known to her — raped her during the party, which took place at the rented apartment of one of the accused.

She managed to escape captivity on Saturday morning and filed a complaint the same day at Haridevpur police station, on the southern fringes of Calcutta.

Preliminary medical reports have indicated injury marks on the woman. “Her medical examination suggests signs of violence,” a senior officer said. “Her statement is crucial to the investigation. We have secured court permission for it to be recorded before a magistrate in court on Tuesday. We are also conducting medico-legal tests.”

The police have conducted a few raids but the two accused have evaded the cops. “Both of their phones are switched off,” said the officer.

“The mother and sister of one of the accused, in whose flat the incident allegedly occurred, have been non-cooperative. They are not sharing any information with us,” the officer added.