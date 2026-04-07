Tolly crews race to wrap shoots of 30 TV serials before halt for indefinite cease work

The shoot for around 30 TV serials is set to halt when an indefinite cease-work in Tollygunge begins on Tuesday.

The decision came after a Sunday meeting of senior actors and representatives of the technicians’ federation. The artistes’ forum and the technicians’ body have demanded a comprehensive standard operating procedure to ensure safety during all shoots.

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The move follows renewed attention on the absence of safety protocols, which allegedly caused the death of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee while shooting a serial at Talsari beach in Odisha on March 29.

Tollygunge’s film numbers have been in decline for years, with TV serials sustaining the industry and providing livelihoods for thousands. Any stoppage of work translates into lost pay for thousands, including junior actors, camera and lighting technicians, make-up and costume assistants and others who rely on daily remuneration.

“Twenty-nine TV serials are being shot across the Tollygunge studios at the moment. Crew sizes vary according to the scale, but even an average production requires around 75 people,” said a producer.

On Monday, studios were still buzzing with activity.

“The indefinite cease-work will definitely affect our earnings. But we also understand that such measures are necessary to ensure safety, whether the shoot is indoors or outdoors,” said a 34-year-old set designer at Technicians’ Studio in Tollygunge. After working nearly 14 hours a day, he earns about ₹1,600.

“Many of us have faced injuries on sets, but there are hardly any proper safety measures in place,” he added.

At most studios, crews were trying to wrap up schedules by working in double units and taking minimal breaks. This newspaper visited three studios on Monday.

A senior member of the artistes’ forum said the set of demands to be sent to producers is being finalised. Ambulances and doctors on set — both indoors and outdoors — are among the issues flagged. “Security measures for fire, water and violence are also being discussed,” he said.

Sani Ghose Ray of Acropolis Entertainment, which produces popular serials like Saat Pakey Bandha and Kusum, told Metro: “We also want the safety of our crew. We hope the guidelines are formalised as soon as possible.”

Banerjee’s wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar, lodged a complaint at Talsari Marine police station in Odisha on Saturday, naming members of the production house as responsible for the actor’s death. Police have begun their investigation.

As of Monday evening, none of the FIR-named accused had been summoned in connection with the case.