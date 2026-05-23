TMC councillor Sanjay Das found dead in Kolkata, police suspect suicide

A Trinamool Congress councillor of the South Dum Dum Municipality was found hanging at his residence in Kolkata’s Nagerbazar area on Saturday, with police launching an investigation into the death amid heightened political scrutiny surrounding several civic leaders linked to alleged corruption cases.

Sanjay Das, 50, chairman-in-council of the municipality and councillor of ward number 18, was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Police said prima facie the incident appeared to be a case of suicide, though no note was recovered from the room. An unnatural death case has been registered at Nagerbazar police station, and the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem formalities.

The incident left Das’ supporters and associates shocked, with many gathering outside the hospital after his body was brought there.

Das was considered a close aide of Bidhannagar TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty, husband of former MLA Aditi Munshi. On Friday, Chakraborty and Munshi moved the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a disproportionate assets case filed by Bidhannagar City Police.

Chakraborty had earlier been questioned by the CBI in connection with the alleged primary school recruitment scam in West Bengal.

In recent days, several TMC councillors reportedly linked to Chakraborty have been arrested in cases related to extortion, assault and intimidation.

Former TMC minister Sujit Bose was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 in connection with an alleged recruitment scam at the South Dum Dum Municipality and booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has also questioned former South Dum Dum Municipality chairperson Panchu Roy over alleged recruitment irregularities.

Sources close to Das said he had been depressed over the past few days, though the exact reason behind his mental state remains unclear.

Reacting to the incident, BJP minister Agnimitra Paul said, "I have heard that the deceased was close to Debraj Chakraborty and headed the syndicates he ran. We don't wish for anybody's death. We have said that those in the TMC fold, who are apprehensive of public backlash, will be sent home with police protection. But we can't forgive those who played an active part in post-poll violence and tortured people during the erstwhile TMC rule in the state."