ED conducts multiple raids across Bengal for probe into money laundering linked to land-grab

Enforcement Directorate teams on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in the city and in Murshidabad as part of an ongoing probe into alleged money laundering linked to land-grab in Calcutta and adjoining areas.

Sources said the search-and-seizure operations were carried out at a cafe on Royd Street, a businessman’s house in Chakraberia, Ballygunge, and at a police officer’s house in Kasba.

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In Murshidabad’s Kandi, a team went to the family home of arrested deputy commissioner of police Santanu Sinha Biswas and searched the place.

“The searches were conducted following information gathered during the custodial interrogation of the accused in this case,” an ED officer said.

According to investigators, the accused — including Santanu Sinha Biswas, Biswajit Popar, and Joy Kamdar — allegedly operated a syndicate that targeted mainly senior citizens, forcing them to sell land below market value through intimidation before developing the properties.

Sources in the ED said that Friday’s raids were aimed at understanding with whom the proceeds of crime were allegedly parked and in what form.

“We have sought the book of accounts from some such businessmen, who appear to be close to this syndicate, run by the trio,” an officer said.