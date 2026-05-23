Chingrighata second phase work resumes after 2024 halt, completion expected by Monday

Work to bridge the Metro gap at Chingrighata, pending since 2024, will be completed by Monday morning, officials of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) said.

The second phase of construction at the crossing began on Friday night.

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The first phase of the work, involving placing concrete girders between two pillars (numbers 317 and 318) on the Ultadanaga-bound flank of EM Bypass, was completed last week.

“In the second phase, concrete girders will be placed between pillars 318 and 319 on the Garia-bound flank of EM Bypass. A dozen of the concrete girders will be launched during the second phase of the work,” a senior police officer said.

Bridging the 366-metre gap at Chingrighata is essential to complete the New Garia-Airport Metro corridor (Orange Line), a project deemed critical for connecting Calcutta’s southern suburbs to the IT hub in Sector V, senior officials of the RVNL said.

“Once the girders are placed, railway tracks will be laid,” an official said.

Over the next two days, Ultadanag-bound vehicles on EM Bypass will be diverted along a newly constructed road underneath the Metro viaduct in front of NX Hotel toward Chingrighata, the police said. A separate channel will be in place for vehicles taking the Chingrighata flyover.

Vehicles headed towards the Parama flyover and Science City will be diverted from the Chingrighata intersection onto the stretch of EM Bypass designated for Ultadanga-bound vehicles.

After travelling about 500 metres on this side, these vehicles will take the eastern flank of the Bypass through a newly constructed median.

“Vehicles, coming from Salt Lake and New Town and headed toward Beleghata and Ultadanga, will have to take a U-turn from the Metropolitan crossing for their journey along EM Bypass,” the police officer said.