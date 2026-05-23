JU VC Chiranjib Bhattacharjee meets governor R.N. Ravi over executive council issue

Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday told the Jadavpur University vice-chancellor that the university needs to wait a few more days to hold an executive council meeting, said sources on the campus.

VC Chiranjib Bhattacharjee met the governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday afternoon. During the 30-minute interaction, it was discussed when JU could hold the meeting of the university’s executive council, JU’s highest decision-making body. “The chancellor told the VC to wait for some more time before the executive council meeting could be held,”

said a JU official.

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JU postponed an executive council meeting on May 8 following objections from the chancellor’s office the previous day.

When Metro contacted the VC, he declined to comment. Emails sent to the governor’s office from this newspaper did not receive any response.

The official said Ravi suggested the VC take steps so the university can get the Institution of Eminence tag.