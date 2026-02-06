Time travel in Goopi-Bagha shoes

IEM Public School Salt Lake’s annual concert, Ignite’25 , brought together student performers, academic toppers and inspiring educationists.

The opening notes were Joy to the World, sung by the school choir. For Faith Rongpai, a Class IX student, it was her fourth year of singing the opening carol and participating in the concert. “It never feels repetitive,” she said later. “Standing together on stage is an elating experience and one of the many reasons I enjoy school so much.” Nearby was Anant Agarwal of Class V, participating for the fifth time. “The stage doesn’t scare me anymore,” he said. “It feels familiar, and with the experience over the years, I have overcome stage fright but, yes, I won’t deny that the last-moment preparations do give cold feet.”

The welcome address by principal John Bagul followed. “This stage,” he told the audience, “is not designed to showcase perfection but progress.” The ceremonial lamp was lit by chief guests Gerry Arathoon, former executive and secretary of CISCE, and Anita Arathoon, a senior educationist. “When schools allow children to think creatively and express themselves, academic excellence follows naturally,” said Gerry Arathoon.

The annual school report, presented by the principal, outlined the year’s academic results, extracurricular achievements and institutional initiatives. The transition to the felicitation of ICSE and ISC toppers by the chief guests followed. Among the ICSE achievers were Sayanna Patra (first), Prajit Shankar Brahmachary (second) and joint third position holders Shourya Jain and Sinjini Ghosh. The ISC honours went to Aliza Tanveer (first), Dakshesh Sengupta (second) and Tanishq Dey (third). “Achievement is preceded by perseverance. It’s built slowly, through habit,” said Dakshesh Sengupta, accepting his award.

Among cultural performances, there was Ganesh vandana by dancers, clad in traditional hues of maroon and gold. “I found the choreography cathartic and enjoyed the process. Plus, practising with friends is always fun,” said Manidipa Garain, a dancer from Class IX.

The concert’s central musical production, Chronicles of the Heart – Time Travel, imbued pressing issues of the contemporary world, including digital dependency, disintegration of joint families and detachment from roots. The narrative followed a young boy (played by Sahil Basak) returning from abroad to his native village and encountering the mythical shoes of Gupi Gayen and Bagha Bayen. Slipping into them, he travels the world.

In Japan, he watches a graceful dance, brightened with the pastel-hued kimonos and colourful folding Japanese fans. In Santiniketan, he watches Doljatra in vibrant colours with a dance to the song Ore grihabashi. A segment on Tenali Raman, in the court of King Krishnadevaraya, sprinkled humour in the play.

The momentum shifted with a roller skate dance set to the tune of Jai ho. The performance was athletic and kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The school band followed with a rendition of Purono shei diner kotha, carols and then was the final act, a robotic dance with geometric movements and controlled lighting.

“What struck me was the composure and confidence of the students. This was an enthusiastic lot, and their effort is commendable,” said Anita Arathoon, watching the show. Bagul echoed the sentiment. “These moments teach lessons no textbook can,” he said.