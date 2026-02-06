Around the world in war of words

With geopolitics in a state of turmoil, there could hardly be a better time for youths to debate global issues and attempt solutions. With this in mind, DPS Megacity hosted its mega Model United Nations (MUN) recently.

“You are simulating the United Nations at a time when nations are no longer united — often united only in their intention to divide,” remarked literature teacher Anirban Roy during the inauguration. “World politics is complicated now, but the more complex the world, the more opportunities there are to grow. This is one of the biggest events of our school and a platform for you to prove yourselves. Who knows — some of you could be the next Shashi Tharoors!”

Among the chief guests was Gabriele Manig, the deputy consul general at the German consulate general in Calcutta, who could not attend in person but sent a message through a representative. “What you are simulating today is exactly what my colleagues and I do every day — keeping dialogue alive, listening, respecting differences and finding common ground. Diplomacy rarely offers quick solutions. So debate passionately, but respectfully. True progress is possible only when you build bridges, not walls.”

Delegates of different nations speak on the 9/11 issue

Yesterday, today, tomorrow

Students engaged in discussions on a wide range of topics, some of which involved travelling back in time. Deputy secretary-general Naina Saraswat led a historic crisis committee on the September 11 attacks. “We went back to the day after the attack on the World Trade Center in New York and analysed how world leaders would react,” said the Class XI student. “We then moved forward to the period after Osama bin Laden claimed responsibility. Delegates representing different nations spoke on strengthening airport and border security, among other measures.”

Naina had attended 12 MUNs thus far, but organising one was a different ball game altogether. “Next year, I will be the secretary-general of this event, and I have learnt a lot from my seniors this time — especially about communication and networking,” she said.

In the security council, discussions centred on China’s claims in the South China Sea. “No resolution was reached as nations repeatedly exercised their veto powers,” said Rajdeep Ghosh, a member of the executive board moderating the debate. “Speaking at MUNs is exciting, but progressing to the board is a natural next step,” added the Class XII student, who hopes to study economics, psychology and law later. “These debates may be simulated, but they are a solid starting point for understanding diplomacy.”

The Lok Sabha session stayed true to its reputation, with passionate speeches and desk-thumping moments. Topics included “one nation, one election’” and the question of whether Hindi should be turned into the national language. Students representing leaders from southern states, particularly, spoke strongly against the motion, calling it an unfair advantage for native Hindi speakers. Others argued that Hindi was not being imposed, but promoted for administrative simplicity.

An international press corps committee functioned as the media wing of the convention, with students playing journalists. “Do not state the problem discussed in each hall — we know that from the topic itself. Focus on solutions and stick to deadlines,” advised the head, Avishi Gupta.

“This is my first time in the press corps,” said Arina Ghosh, a Class IX student. “We are used to seeing polished news reports but have no idea what goes on behind the scenes. I’m quite excited,” said the girl.

A light moment discussing China’s aggression in the South China Sea

Strength to strength

The event has grown in scale over the years — and so have its participants. “Three years ago, this was my first MUN here. I represented Japan and was so nervous that I mixed up nuclear fission and fusion in my speech,” laughed Abir Bhattacharya, this year’s secretary-general. “But I’ve matured since then, and this has been an unforgettable journey.”

Sanchari Dasgupta, the teacher in charge of the MUN, said the event had the kids working very hard. “And they researched deeply on gepolitcal issues, economic policies, climate change, migrant labour issues, and tried their best to come up with solutions,” she said.