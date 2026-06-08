Former mayor Firhad Hakim’s sister complains of extortion and threat calls, blames TMC

The sister of Calcutta’s former mayor Firhad Hakim has alleged that she received threat calls on her phone on Saturday which she suspects was made by associates of a Trinamool Congress councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Geeta Hakim alleged on Sunday that the calls were made from an unknown number where she was threatened with dire consequences.

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Further, she has been asked to release the money in a bank which is related to the accounts of a Durga Puja on Fern Road.

“I have been attached to the Durga Puja for three years. In 2022, I received an extortion call where the caller said that I had to pay ₹2 lakh to the local councillor Sudarshana Mukherjee,” Geeta told Metro on Sunday.

“To safeguard the committee’s money I had immediately put a freeze on the account. Yesterday when I received the call, the man asked if my brother would be able to save me now. He also threatened me to release the Durga Puja money immediately,” she said.

Geeta said she has lodged a complaint through an email to the Kolkata Police commissioner and the local Gariahat police station.

Sudarshana, the councillor of Ward 68 of the corporation, refuted the allegations.

“I have not been in touch with her either in person or through text message or WhatsApp messages in the last five years. She has to produce evidence to prove the allegations she is making against me,” Sudarshana said.

Officials attached to the concerned Durga Puja mounted allegations on Geeta for mismanagement of funds during her tenure.

Police sources said no case was registered till Sunday evening.