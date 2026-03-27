Tagore on canvas, happy prince on stage

Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 celebrated its annual day at Bharatiyam in EZCC with a variety of programmes.

The show commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by assistant commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya regional office Dibakar Bhoi and Chintapalli Vijaya Ratnam, along with Commandant Ashok Kumar, Commanding Officer, Indian Coast Guard and nominee-chairman of VMC, as the chief guest. Principal Raj Kumar of KV No. 2 Salt Lake, also attended the occasion along with the host school principal Sabiha Shahin.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Ganesh vandana, primary school children, dressed in animal costumes, performed an adorable rendition of Old MacDonald. A Hindi skit followed, emphasising afforestation and environmental responsibility. Then there was a traditional dance to the song Udi udi jaye after which a soulful Rabindrasangeet permeated the hall with its gentle melody. Senior students also presented a programme titled ‘Rabindranath-er ritu japon’, their vocal harmony capturing the nuances of each season with finesse.

The primary section’s performance Do Re Me preceded one of the most anticipated acts of the day, the instrumental fusion ensemble. Priyanshu Rana, a Class XI student, led the group on the tabla, joined by Trishan Halder on the tabla and Subhradeep Giri on the electric guitar. Their medley featured songs like Bol na halke halke, Mitwa and O mere dil ke chayn. Subhradeep’s electrifying performance of The final countdown made the audience members tap their feet.

A visually appealing interlude followed, where a Class IX student, Ronit Hela, created a live painting of Rabindranath Tagore on stage while dancers performed around him.

The second half featured an English musical that wove together classics like The Happy Prince and The Gift of the Magi, along with carols like Silent Night and Joy to the World. Directed by Unmesh Ganguly, a teacher of English, the characters were brought to life by a talented cast including Jisnudeb Karmakar as the Happy Prince and Waikhom Sanjita Devi as Delilah. The narration was by Abhinav Acharya while Priyanshu and Subhradeep were in charge of the music. Abhinav Barua did the choreography.

“My goal was to help students experience the joy of storytelling but more importantly, the joy of giving. They lived the message of the play and it was fulfilling to see the enthusiasm and hard work that each of them put into the preparation, juggling their studies and the rehearsals. They have put their best foot forward,” said Ganguly, the director.

True to his words, the students even visited an orphanage to donate toys and clothes, a gesture that reflected the essence of the play.

“The role changed me. The Happy Prince taught me that compassion is a way of life. My friends and I felt like we were a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Jisnudeb of Class IX.

Waikhom, who played the role of Delilah from The Gift of the Magi, added: “Delilah’s sacrifice made me reflect on what true love and giving really mean. The entire journey, starting with the rehearsals, the mistakes and the laughter, everything felt magical. I shall miss the rehearsals now.”

Later, an acrobatic dance by a Class VII student kept the momentum alive before the grand finale, Fusion Fiesta, took over. This was a display of multiple dance styles and regional flavours. The patriotic crescendo at the end charged the hall.

“Programmes like this help students discover their strengths, showcase their talents and develop a spirit of unity,” said principal Shahin. “I have seen the effort they put behind this every year beyond the class hours.”

saltlake@abp.in