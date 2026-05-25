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regular-article-logo Monday, 25 May 2026

Kolkata Police constable Ramakrishna Kayal's suspension over controversial online post lifted

An official communication issued from Lalbazar on Friday said: 'Sepoy/1019, Ramkrishna Kayal of 1st Bn., KAP, deputed to work at DMG, Kolkata Police, who was placed under suspension with effect from 26.04.2026 (AN) vide Jt. CP (Hqrs.) Order No. 120 Dated 26.04.2026, is released from Suspension with effect from 22.05.2026 (AN) vide Jt. CP (Hgrs.) Order No. 162 Dated 22.05.2026'

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 25.05.26, 05:35 AM
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Ramakrishna Kayal, a Kolkata Police constable who was suspended in April on the charge of posting religious fundamentalist content on social media, was reinstated to duty on Friday, police sources said.

An official communication issued from Lalbazar on Friday said: “Sepoy/1019, Ramkrishna Kayal of 1st Bn., KAP, deputed to work at DMG, Kolkata Police, who was placed under suspension with effect from 26.04.2026 (AN) vide Jt. CP (Hqrs.) Order No. 120 Dated 26.04.2026, is released from Suspension with effect from 22.05.2026 (AN) vide Jt. CP (Hgrs.) Order No. 162 Dated 22.05.2026.”

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Kayal, who was originally posted in the first battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police and currently deputed at the disaster management group of the Kolkata Police, had posted a video on a social media platform which showed him in his uniform, making religious remarks. Those remarks allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of many.

The act was considered to be a violation of the social media policy issued by the city police a few months ago.

However, Kayal’s suspension was withdrawn by Kolkata Police on Friday.

A few weeks ago, inspector Goutam Das, who was also suspended for posting his photograph with a gun on social media before the elections, was also released from his suspension.

Sources said in both cases, the decisions to suspend them were taken by Kolkata Police following directives of the Election Commission of India.

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Kolkata Police Police Constable Social Media Suspension Controversy
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