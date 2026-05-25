Schoolgirl alleges sexual assault by two youths at an unidentified location a month ago

A minor schoolgirl who went out with a woman friend and two unknown youths was allegedly given a chocolate laced with sedatives and raped at an unidentified location last month, her parents have recently complained to the police.

A case of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor has been started in which two unknown youths and the girl’s friend have been named as accused.

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The girl is likely to record her statement before the magistrate in a court on Monday, police sources said.

The alleged incident happened between April 17 and April 18, her parents told the police on May 20.

According to the letter of complaint, the young girl had boarded a car around 4.30pm after school with a woman friend (name withheld by this newspaper) and two unknown youths.

The alleged crime was committed between 4.45pm and 7pm the same day, police said.

“The parents said that the girl was given chocolate, which was laced with sedatives. After she ate the chocolate, she reportedly felt dizzy in the car. She was taken to an unidentified location where she was subjected to sexual assault, reported the parents,” said an officer of Kolkata Police.

The officer said the parents also alleged that the girl’s woman friend recorded a video of her and later threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

“According to the girl’s parents, their daughter was visibly upset over the last few weeks but did not say anything till May 20 when she confided in them,” the officer said.

The family reported the matter to the Sarsuna police station on May 20. Police initiated an FIR on May 21.

Based on the family’s complaint, the police have registered a case against the woman friend and the two youths, whose identities were not mentioned in the complaint letter.

Sources said that, according to the preliminary inquiry by the police, the two youths may have been known to the girl.

The FIR has been drawn under sections for causing aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The maximum punishment for the charges, if proved true before the court, could be life imprisonment.

The police have also slapped sections of causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, intimidation involving threat of causing death and criminal conspiracy.

No one was arrested till Sunday evening.

The girl was “too traumatised” to share the incident, her parents have told the police, citing the reason for the delay in reporting the case.