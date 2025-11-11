MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Supreme Court to hear Bengal vice-chancellors' appointment case on December 3

This matter has sparked intense disputes between the state government and governor C.V. Ananda Bose, the chancellor of these universities

Our Bureau Published 11.11.25, 04:56 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File image

The Supreme Court has scheduled December 3 for the hearing regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors at Bengal universities.

This matter has sparked intense disputes between the state government and governor C.V. Ananda Bose, the chancellor of these universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next date of hearing was set by a bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi upon request for early listing made jointly by attorney-general
R. Venkataramani, representing the governor, and senior lawyer Jaideep Gupta, representing Bengal government.

On July 8 last year, the apex court had constituted a “search-cum-selection committee” for Bengal universities, headed by former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, to break the logjam between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Bose for the appointment of VCs.

The apex court had passed the order while dealing with an appeal filed by the Bengal government and certain PIL petitioners challenging Calcutta High Court’s concurrent judgments of a single judge and division bench, upholding the interim appointments made by the governor to various universities.

RELATED TOPICS

Vice-chancellors New Appointment Bengal Universities Supreme Court CV Ananda Bose
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

8 dead, 20 injured as car explodes near Delhi’s Red Fort; Shah says all angles open in probe

Panic grips Old Delhi as the blast sent vehicles up in flames; police detain car owner as investigators trace chain of sale
Zohran Mamdani after his victory
Quote left Quote right

Mamdani turned a campaign into a community, and New York into a para (neighbourhood)

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT