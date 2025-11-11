Supreme Court to hear Bengal vice-chancellors' appointment case on December 3

The Supreme Court has scheduled December 3 for the hearing regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors at Bengal universities.

This matter has sparked intense disputes between the state government and governor C.V. Ananda Bose, the chancellor of these universities.

The next date of hearing was set by a bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi upon request for early listing made jointly by attorney-general

R. Venkataramani, representing the governor, and senior lawyer Jaideep Gupta, representing Bengal government.

On July 8 last year, the apex court had constituted a “search-cum-selection committee” for Bengal universities, headed by former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, to break the logjam between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Bose for the appointment of VCs.

The apex court had passed the order while dealing with an appeal filed by the Bengal government and certain PIL petitioners challenging Calcutta High Court’s concurrent judgments of a single judge and division bench, upholding the interim appointments made by the governor to various universities.