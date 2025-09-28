Students ‘punch’ Jadavpur University guard over liquor ban; police complaint filed

A complaint has been submitted to the police by Jadavpur University, stemming from a report by a university guard who stated that he was assaulted while attempting to prevent some students from consuming alcohol on campus late on Thursday.

The guard, Jay Bhattacharya, said that he took action after the university issued a circular following the death of a third-year English honours student on September 16, which declared that the consumption of alcohol and substances on campus was forbidden.

Anamika Mondal drowned in a water body on the campus.

Acting registrar Indrajit Banerjee stated that the complaint has been forwarded to the police, and it is up to the police to determine what actions they will pursue.

Bhattacharya was on duty around 10pm on Thursday when he is said to have spotted the students drinking near Rabindra Bhavan.

“Since they did not listen to my warnings, I tried to stop them. Then they pounced on me and punched me in the eyes and nose. All I was trying to do was to enforce a regulation that the university recently notified us of. The security guards were asked to ensure that the regulation was enforced,” Bhattacharya said.

JU professor Manojit Mandal said the assault was an example of excesses by students.

“The students dare to act brazenly because the authorities have issued such regulations time and again as a knee-jerk reaction after each tragic incident,” said Mandal, the state higher education council’s nominee to the university’s executive council.

“A similar regulation was issued when a first-year student was allegedly ragged and killed by senior students at the university’s main hostel in August 2023,” said Mandal, a former head of the English department.

The security guards met the university’s acting registrar and pro-vice-chancellor on Friday and demanded action against the offenders.

“The university authorities should take steps on its own as well. Or else we will not act to enforce discipline on the campus,” said a JU guard.