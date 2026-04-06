Street safety at stake as sand and stone piles choke several roads across Calcutta

Piles of sand and crushed stone have been dumped along several roads in Calcutta, blocking rainwater flow, narrowing the carriageway, and putting pedestrians at risk — especially where pavements are encroached upon by hawkers.

In most cases, the sand appears to have been used for installing new paver blocks on footpaths adjacent to the roads. The excess material was never removed.

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Metro found construction materials dumped along stretches of Surya Sen Street, Vivekananda Road, and Amherst Street in north Calcutta, and Prince Anwar Shah Road in south Calcutta.

Heaps of sand along Prince Anwar Shah Road on Sunday

Two-wheelers at risk

Piles of sand and crushed stone had taken up one-fourth of the carriageway on Amherst Street, near its intersection with MG Road.

The sand was spilling over and occupying more width of the road with time.

“It is very risky, especially for two-wheelers that may topple while moving over the sand,” said a commuter.

Blocks water flow

On Vivekananda Road, a heap of sand had eaten away one lane along the west-bound flank near Manikatala.

There was another stretch on the same flank nearby with one more heap of sand.

The crushed stone and sand had blocked the flow of water along the edges of the road, which remained wet and waterlogged.

The sand stacked along the roadside often blocks the gully pits, blocking the free flow of rainwater and leading to waterlogging after a spell of rain.

Thunderstorms along with spells of rain have been forecast in the city this week.

“There are many places in the city where piles of sand are stacked along the roads for weeks. None removes the sand after the work is complete,” said a north Calcutta resident.

Waste disposal spot

Two stretches along Surya Street were in a similar condition. The pile of sand had spilled, blocking a lane. Over time, the area has also become a spot for dumping waste.

An official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the custodian of the city’s pavements and roads, said he will look into the matter.

“We keep the sand and crushed stones while preparing the pavement, but they must be removed as soon as the work is complete. We are, at present, working on pavements across the city,” said the official.

Construction materials

On Anwar Shah Road, a huge pile of sand was piled on the road outside an under-construction building opposite Navina cinema.

A KMC official said the civic body allowed builders and owners of under-construction buildings to store construction materials on the road for three months from the date of commencement of construction or till the casting of the ground floor ceiling, whichever is earlier.

The casting of more than one floor was completed at the building on Anwar Shah Road.

“The KMC has the power to impose a penalty on the owner in case the rule is violated,” said an official.