Social message for safe future: Unplug and read campaign among kids at Book Fair

A non-profit publisher dedicated to children’s literature, founded by the doyen of political cartooning in India, has launched a campaign to wean children away from the mobile screen.

The countrywide campaign aims to highlight the importance of cultivating reading habits among children from an early age while drawing attention to the adverse effects of excessive mobile phone usage, a senior representative of Children’s Book Trust said at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair on Saturday. The trust is a regular participant in the fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of children still read books. However, many of them have switched to digital reading platforms. Children today are spending far too much time on digital screens,” said Rana Siddiqui Zaman, lead strategist, content, communications and promotions for the publisher.

“Books help nurture curiosity, imagination, concentration, and a healthy outlook towards life. As a non-profit trust, our goal is to ensure that good books remain accessible and affordable for every child, especially those from low-income families.”

In 1957, Keshav Shankar Pillai, famously known as ‘Shankar’, established the Children’s Book Trust. The trust found its home in Nehru House, which was inaugurated by the then President of India, S. Radhakrishnan, on November 30, 1965. It aims to publish books that are both easy to read and visually appealing, thereby enhancing children’s understanding of India’s cultural heritage.

Zaman and her team are traversing eastern and northeastern India, visiting different towns and cities, and the schools present there to promote the message, engaging with children, parents, and teachers to underscore the value of reading physical books.

“The playgrounds are disappearing. Beyond school, the kids hardly interact with each other. That is drawing them closer to the screen,” said Poulomi Bhattacharya, who came to the stall with her two daughters, aged 11 and 5.

Another parent, Sumit Sancheti, who came from Howrah with her five-year-old daughter, is worried about her future. She already has a weekly screen time of 30 minutes.

“I see children handling phones and laptops like professionals. I am more scared of the phone than the so-called big screen because on a small mobile screen, you can not always track what is being watched,” he said.

Compared to other metros, Calcutta still has a decent children’s readership, said Zaman. “The parents here are keen on investing in books,” she said.

In the publisher’s catalogue, Cheryl Rao, Asha Nehemiah, Santhini Govindan, and Benita Sen are among the popular Indian authors for children, said Navin Menon, the editor.