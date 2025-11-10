Smoke from private jet engine halts take-off at Kolkata airport

Kolkata witnessed two separate aircraft incidents within 24 hours, as a private jet reported smoke from its engine on Monday morning—just hours after a SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing due to an engine malfunction.

According to officials, smoke was seen billowing from the engine of a private jet just before take-off at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning, following which the aircraft returned to the taxi bay for a thorough inspection.

“The pilot immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC), which instructed him to halt and return to the taxi bay,” they said.

Airport authorities at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport swiftly brought the situation under control, officials added.

The private jet, carrying six passengers, had been taxiing toward the runway when the pilot of another aircraft noticed smoke emanating from its engine, according to airport sources.

Director of Kolkata airport C Pattovi said the aircraft was thoroughly inspected, but no technical issues or signs of fire were detected.

“After detailed checks, the private jet was cleared for departure, and it took off shortly after 11 am,” Pattovi said.

The incident came less than 12 hours after a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata made an emergency landing at the same airport following an “engine malfunction” mid-air.

Officials said the flight, SG670, carrying more than 170 passengers, landed safely at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at around 11:38 pm on Sunday, after the pilot declared a full emergency.

Airport authorities confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safe, and the emergency status was lifted soon after landing.

According to reports, the pilot noticed abnormal engine behavior shortly before the aircraft began its descent and immediately informed air traffic control. Emergency services were placed on standby at the airport until the plane touched down safely.

SpiceJet has not yet disclosed the cause of the engine malfunction but said an internal investigation is underway. Kolkata Airport officials said, “The flight landed safely, and the full emergency has been withdrawn at 11:38 pm.”

This is not the first time the airline has faced an in-flight technical issue. On September 12, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Gujarat’s Kandla Airport to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after an outer wheel was found on the runway following take-off.

“On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found on the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally,” a SpiceJet spokesperson had said at the time.

According to the airline, the pilot in that incident had also requested an emergency landing as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).