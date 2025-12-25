12 in remand, 7 women granted bail after violent Kolkata protest outside Bangladesh mission

The 19 people who were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged role in the violent demonstration outside the Bangladesh deputy high commission were produced in court on Wednesday. They were protesting the gruesome murder of a Hindu man in Bangladesh.

They have been booked under charges of attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, causing danger and obstruction in public ways, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant and assaulting or using force against a public servant.

Chief public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said that the prosecution had sought police remand for 12 among the 19 arrested.

“It is vital to ascertain the character of the mob that tried to attack the Bangladesh deputy high commission. It is unacceptable that someone would come and break through police barricades and carry out arson in such a protected place. We sought a full-term police remand for the 12 men who were arrested on Tuesday,” said Ghosal.

The 12 men were finally sent to police custody for two days. The remaining seven women were granted bail by the court.

Hundreds of people who introduced themselves as members of the Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran Mancha marched from Sealdah station towards Beckbagan via Park Circus, blocking AJC Bose Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The demonstrators, dressed in saffron and carrying saffron flags, started the violent protest outside the deputy high commission by breaching the first guardrail cordon put up by police and pushing the personnel to make their way forward.

The protests came hours after posters appeared in several parts of Calcutta with provocative slogans.

An outfit that called itself the Hindu Raksha Sena claimed credit for the postering. The posters criticised the death of Dipu Das and said that they will not let this (killing of a Hindu) happen in Calcutta.