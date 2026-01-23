Vidyasagar Setu to shut from 5am on Sunday for repairs; traffic diversions announced

Vidyasagar Setu will remain shut to traffic from 5am to 9pm on Sunday for the replacement of the cables and bearings of the structure, Kolkata Police said on Friday.

A notification issued on Thursday by Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said the partial closure to traffic was “necessary in the interest of the public and convenience for repairing and rehabilitation of Vidyasagar Setu.”

Police officers said necessary diversion plans have been worked out in collaboration with Howrah city police, and all concerned traffic guards have been informed to put up banners to notify motorists about the closure timings of the bridge.

Vehicles coming from Alipore towards the bridge will be diverted towards the Hastings crossing and then directed to move along the Strand Road and further north towards the Howrah Bridge, police said.

According to the diversion plan, vehicles headed for the bridge from Kidderpore Road will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards the Hastings crossing and then made to move down Strand Road towards Howrah bridge.

Small and heavy vehicles headed for the Setu along Circular Garden Reach Road will be diverted from the Hastings crossing towards St Georges Gate Road and Strand Road.