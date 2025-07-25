Senior citizens’ forum meets in music

Salt Lake Senior Citizens’ Association, whose members meet for morning walks at BA-CA Park, celebrated 27 years of camaraderie with a cultural event at Rabindra Okakura Bhavan.

“We may have grown old, but there is no dip in our enthusiasm,” said member Bijan Ghosh in his welcome address. “This annual show encourages us and we try to uplift the audience as well.”

The ceremonial lamp was lit by founder-member Nandadulal Dutta, secretary Anuradha Chowdhury and member Subal Chandra Halder. This was followed by Anandalokey sung in chorus.

Titled “Haste haste ashite asun”, the next segment felicitated their four octogenarian members. Founder-member Dutta, Halder, vice-president Biswajit Bandyopadhyay and Swati Sanyal were presented with mementoes bearing messages. A souvenir, edited by Debashis Dutta, was released too.

Among cultural performances, there were Dwijendrageeti by Sibani Moulik, Rabindrasangeet and Nazrulgeeti by Swati Sanyal and, Manna Dey and Mohd. Rafi numbers by Tapan Saha. Dutta, fondly known as “swabhab kabi” in the group, recited his self-composed Jibon beye.

Singers of Salt Lake Senior A speaker from Bhorer Nil Akash addresses fellow members at EE Park Citizens’ Association perform at Rabindra Okakura Bhavan

Ajoy Basu, a resident of EE Block who sang Manna Dey and Kishore Kumar hits, said after his performance: “I’ve never had any formal training in music, but I’ve always been a passionate listener. I’ve been a fan of Dey since childhood. His nephew was my neighbour and friend, and we used to sing together at the Rabindra Mela in Rabindra Kanan back in the day. Now, this platform gives me that opportunity every year.”

Basudeb De performed Manabendra Mukhopadhyay songs Tumi firaye diyechho more and Bare bare ke jeno dake. “I’m not a professional singer. Singing is just a passion. But thanks to the excellent accompaniment, my performance reached another level,” he said.

Guest performer Shyamali Bhattacharya from AD Block played the guitar and her husband, Srikumar Bhattacharya, recited.

Guest singer Sutapa Basu Dutta evoked nostalgia with Bengali songs such as Din to jabe na and even the 1969 Marathi number Dolkara Daryacha Raja along with its Bengali version. She was accompanied by her students and her singer-husband Debashis Dutta.

Debashis Dutta, who designed and coordinated the entire event, said: “Bijanda was my inspiration and, as the junior-most member, I try to share responsibilities as much as possible. Our association isn’t just a space for idle chatter. It’s an activity-oriented, energy-boosting group that meets from 7.30 to 9am and can be likened to a school curriculum for senior wellness. Like students, we aim to grow — physically, emotionally, and intellectually.”

Laughter in open air

nThe EE Park-based laughing club Bhorer Nil Akash began its Rabindrajayanti with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the terror attack in Kashmir.

Secretary of the club Ratikanta Dandapath then took the mic to recite a nostalgic piece he had written along with his wife Mandira Mukherjee mentioning famous characters from Rabindranath Tagore’s works. “Tagore has contributed to every aspect of Bengali literature. Today we read his works but sadly we hardly see Kabuliwalas or postmen around us anymore,” he noted through the piece. Mandira would recite Tagore’s poem Sadharan Meye later that day.

An array of songs like Hey nutan and Amar mukti were presented by a chorus comprising Jaba Bose, Amita Guha, Dalia Biswas, Jamuna Dey, Sarmistha Ghosh, Anima Mukherjee and Nabin Sen. Aishi Mallik danced to Rabindrasangeet.

Kalpana Sen Majumder stood out with a recitation of the Nobel theft incident in Santhali language. The piece ended with her declaring that they may rob his medal but no one can rob Tagore from her heart.

“I pray for the continued development of our club and encourage members to bring in new participants,” said Sujit Gupta, one of the presidents. The other president, Swapan Basu, and chairman Debabrata Ghosh spoke on the bard and praised the laughter and physical exercise routine followed by members.

“Tagore is the banyan tree of Bengali literature,” said Kashi Nath Dalal. “As for our morning routine, I do not need any medicines as our workout keeps me fit.” The event concluded with a Rabindrasangeet all Indians know — the national anthem.