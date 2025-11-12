Security sweep in city after Delhi blast: Kolkata Police tighten vigil on vehicles and public spaces

Conducting vehicle checks, removing vehicles parked illegally, and providing immediate response if an abandoned vehicle is detected in a public space — the focus areas of Kolkata Police following the blast in Delhi on Monday were apparent.

On Tuesday, city police stations and traffic guards were instructed to maintain a special vigil on vehicles both parked and abandoned, on roads, footpaths and public places.

Special vigils have also begun in the parking lots at the Calcutta airport and Howrah and Sealdah stations.

Additional security arrangements have been made for the India-South Africa Test scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens between November 14 and 18.

A special meeting on the security arrangements at the Eden was held on Tuesday. The meeting decided that security will be strengthened at all vital installations near the match venue and the major intersections leading to the stadium.

Calcutta was put on alert along with other major cities after the explosion in a car near the Red Fort.

All police stations and traffic officers have been instructed to inspect vehicles for weapons, explosives, or any suspicious objects.

Areas under bridges should be clear of illegal parking, and all hotels should have parking stickers, the police said on Tuesday.

Strict measures are being taken at the Calcutta airport’s parking lots. “Vigil is being maintained at the parking lots. QRT (quick response team) vehicles are maintaining an intensified vigil in the area,” said an airport official.

Airport officials have been instructed to be vigilant against any suspicious objects on an aircraft or in the terminal building. Airport officials said fliers will be checked once at the check-in point and then at the aircraft’s gate.

Airport officials and CISF personnel will be jointly mounting the vigil.

Sealdah and Howrah stations have been put on the highest alert, said a senior Railway Protection Force officer.

“Bengal is a border state. The elections are coming. We were already on high alert when the blast happened. It has prompted us to step up security. Deployment of personnel has gone up,” said the officer.

In Metro stations, the focus is on having every bag scanned. The baggage scanners are being used across the Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange andPurple Lines.